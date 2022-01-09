Manchester United players have 'full respect and trust' for Rangnick's methods, insists Maguire

Manchester, January 9: Harry Maguire insists Manchester United's players have "full respect and trust" for Ralf Rangnick's methods after a turbulent period at the Premier League giants.
Recent reports have suggested that several United players have expressed their displeasure with Rangnick and his coaches and are considering their futures at Old Trafford.
An underwhelming start to the season saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked in November and replaced by the German coach until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Despite a promising start, a dismal 1-1 draw at Newcastle just before the turn of the year and a 1-0 home defeat by Wolves last time out have sparked talk of a crisis at the club.
However, Maguire is adamant that United's players are behind the interim head coach and says they will do everything they can to turn their fortunes around.
"His detail and preparation are enormous, we have full respect and trust in his methods," the England international told reporters.
"He has made an impact. The manager is there to set us up tactically, which we absolutely take on board. We listen to him and his staff. Yes, it’s difficult when the coaching team changes mid-season like it does at loads of clubs.
"But it's down to us as players. The quality and leaders are in the team to ensure we finish the season in the top four and with a trophy.
"This team finished second last year and we have a better and bigger squad this year, so we have to show the right attitude.
"We have big players in the team; leaders. I'm sick of repeating myself but it can’t continue like this – we need to go on a proper run, starting Monday [against Aston Villa in the FA Cup].
"We are all angry and want to do our best, which has probably come across on the pitch at times.
"But the team spirit is good, despite what people say. Being a professional footballer, you have to take criticism on the chin and react well to it.
"At the same time, you have to ignore the outside noise sometimes and just get your head down [in training]. We know if we can put together a run of results then everything else takes care of itself."
Maguire also said he has had a number of conversations with other players and the management team as United look to return to winning ways.
"I'm the captain and leader in the dressing room, and I've had private conversations with the players and the management which will remain private," he added.
"Make no mistake about it, I'm here for the fight and I know my team-mates are. I expect them to be and if they're not then there's something wrong.
"We have a big squad. Of course, not all players will always be happy as they are not playing but that's football and we all have to remain professional."