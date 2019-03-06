Man United and PSG target Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

Bengaluru, March 6: Premier League giants Manchester United will go head-to-head with Ligue 1 heavweights Paris Saint-Germain for Jadon Sancho, according to reports in England.
The English media claim that Manchester United’s summer transfer scrap with the French champions will see the Borussia Dortmund attacker become the first £100million English player.
Sancho’s potential switch will eclipse the current record held by Kyle Walker who moved to Manchester City from Tottenham for £56m in 2017.
It has been reported for quite a long time now that the 18-year-old was on the Red Devils' shopping list as they look to freshen up their attacking options ahead of next season.
Manchester United lack a natural right winger and have used Marcus Rashford in that role until interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made him the focal point of his attack.
Sancho, who moved to Dortmund from City in 2017, has been a revelation in the Bundesliga so far since his move from Manchester City.
The youngster's rapid rise has seen the England Under-17 World Cup winner promoted to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad and made his debut in against Croatia in October.
The winger has scored nine goals and made 14 assists this term and penned a new deal at the Westfalenstadion until 2022 last year.
If the Red Devils beat PSG to Sancho, it will be seen as a huge embarrassment for the current Premier League champions who failed to convince the teenager to stay at the Etihad as he could not see a pathway to Pep Guardiola’s first-team.
Sancho possibly going to Old Trafford will raise fresh doubts about the future of Alexis Sanchez who has been a hugely expensive disaster since his move from Arsenal 14 months ago.
The Chile forward earns around £500,000-a-week and 5 goals in a year is a woeful return for a player of his standing. And the United top brass will be keen to offload his huge wages and get him out the door in the summer.
The 30-year-old contributed next to nothing before sustaining a knee injury in the 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday and is expected to be out for around 8 weeks.