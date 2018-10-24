Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of Mialn Skriniar

Bengaluru, October 24: Manchester United have received a huge boost in the pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who reportedly is yet to agree a new deal with the Serie A club.
The Slovakian has established himself as one of the continent’s top defenders since moving to the San Siro from Sampdoria in 2017 and that has led to both Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City to register their interest in the defender.
Jose Mourinho's side's hopes of landing the centre-back were enhanced after the Italian media claimed the star has failed to agree to an extension with Inter.
The report says that talks have stalled between the Serie A giants and Skriniar, and no progress is believed to have been made since. His current deal expires only in 2022, but Inter are desperate to tie down the ace to a longer deal in order to fight off interested parties.
Skriniar is a key player at Inter having appeared nine times so far this campaign and producing a fine display in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over rivals AC Milan.
Manchester United boss Mourinho made no secret of his displeasure at failing to land a centre-half during the summer window. He felt the need to ship out Eric Bailly after just 18 minutes against Newcastle following a shocking start that saw the hosts 2-0 behind inside 10 minutes.
Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling have been chosen to start at the back in recent weeks but the Red Devils boss is still desperate to strengthen in that department and Skriniar remains high on his wanted list.
Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are the other two options Mourinho has at the heart of the defence and it is safe to say that neither of the two have impressed the Portuguese.