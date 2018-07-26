Manchester United register interest in Croatia winger Ante Rebic

Bengaluru, July 26: Manchester United have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic, according to reports in England.
The Croatian World Cup star is seen as a viable alternative to Willian as a deal with Chelsea looks unlikely for the Brazilian. Barcelona are also in the running for Willian which is driving his fee even higher and therefore, the Red Devils look to be switching their interest away from the Chelsea star.
Reports claim that the Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to land a wide player that fits into his 4-3-3 system. So far, the Portuguese has only managed to add Fred and Diogo Dalot to his ranks alongside back-up keeper Lee Grant.
Rebic’s fellow countryman Ivan Perisic was the one Mourinho wanted actually since the last summer, but his outstanding displays in Russia have seen his valuation soar even higher.
Inter Milan want £80million for Perisic, a fee United are reluctant to shell out for the 29-year-old. On the contrary, Rebic, who moved to the Bundesliga from Verona last summer is a much cheaper alternative and a potential deal for the 24-year-old will be far less complicated if United step up their interest.
Although, Manchester United could face competition from Bayern Munch for the Croat who played in all six World Cup games for Croatia and scored in the 3-0 Group D win over Argentina.
In a team comprising of superstars all around, Rebic was one of the standout players for the World Cup finalists.
Mourinho has revealed he is after two more signings before the Premier League opener against Leicester City, but it not upbeat about getting what he wants.
He told ESPN: “One thing is what I would like. Another thing is what is going to happen.
And when pressed about how many players he wants to bring to Old Trafford, he added: "I would get two more players."