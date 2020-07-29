Manchester United's 2019-20 Premier League numbers

Bengaluru, July 29: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended the Premier League season on a high note after finishing third in the League table in his first full season as Manchester United boss.
The Red Devils managed only 34 points after 24 games in the league but racked up the most points (32) in the rest 14 after the league resumed to claim a place in next season's Champions League.
It has been a mixed season for the Old Trafford side. There have been some massive individual signs of brilliance on the pitch while compared to last season, the team looked to be better in some key areas.
Here are some of the major Premier League numbers of the side:
Goals
Rashford and Martial scored the same number of goals being the top scorer this season with 17 goals while Greenwood is third in this list with 10. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a big call when he offloaded two of the leading United strikers of last season - Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, keeping faith on the young guns Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. And almost a year later, it looks like the Norway manager made the perfect call.
The stat indicates the growing attacking force found at Old Trafford with all of them scoring on a regular basis and guiding the team. Martial has benefitted playing in the central role while Rashford has also been outstanding playing as a left-winger. Youngster Mason Greenwood too has relished his chances in the side, playing in the right-hand side of the pitch.
Assists
In just half a season, January arrival Bruno Fernandes topped the assist chart with seven assists in just 17 games. His influential performance is one of the very big reasons behind United's drive to a third-place finish.
Rashford also managed the same number of assists while Martial is third in this list with six assists.
Attack
United scored 66 goals this season, 1.7 goals per game which is fifth-best in the division. But in terms of big chance creation, they created only 54 which is just 8th best in the league. They, however, won 14 penalties which is highest ever in a Premier League season.
United kept fifth most possession in the league this season with averaging 56% possession per game but their possession won in the final third is pretty poor as they sit 14th in the list. Solskjaer and co, however, made fourth-most accurate passes in the league with 441.1 passes per game.
Defence
United's choice to invest money on the defensive line with the signing of Wan Bissaka and Harry Maguire seems to have paid with the Red Devils managing the third-best defence in the league.
The Red Devils kept 13 clean sheets in the league and conceded only 36 goals, 0.9 goals per game. United's tackle success rate, however, was poor with just 57.4% tackles won per game, which is 16th best in the league. United also conceded just three penalties in the entire season.