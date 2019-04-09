Manchester United scouting Wayne Rooney's DC United teammate Luciano Acosta

Bengaluru, April 9: Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs over MLS sensation and Wayne Rooney's DC United teammate Luciano Acosta with the Red Devils regularly scouting the player, according to reports.
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been a star of DC United's rise in Major League Soccer since the last season where he netted 10 goals and 15 assists in 33 appearances.
He although has started the current season slowly but has been rated highly by team-mate and Manchester United top-scorer Wayne Rooney with whom he has established an impressive partnership in DC colours.
Such a gleaming review from a former Red Devils great clearly caught the recognition of Old Trafford chiefs, who are now eyeing a possible bargain swoop for Acosta when the market reopens.
“According to The Athletic, an insanely credible source in the United States, Manchester United scouts were in attendance for Luciano Acosta.’Im obviously happy Manchester United was here - they came to see me, and obviously I just went out and tried my best.’” pic.twitter.com/7GaeHDTfpP— femi (@utdfemi) April 8, 2019
United reportedly had a scout during DC United's last fixture in the league however the match fared pretty bad for Acosta as his side lost to LAFC who took all three points at Audi Field, winning 4-0.
Following the game the player also hinted at a possible interest from the Red Devils as he acknowledged that there were representatives from England's biggest side in the stands of the Audi Field.
"I'm obviously happy (Manchester United) was here-they came to see me, and obviously I just went out and tried my best," the Argentine said.
"Today wasn't my day, we were up against a great opponent and in reality I'm just sad for the group's performance today, and mine too."
United, however, are understood to be not alone in taking an interest in the midfielder. Paris Saint Germain tried to sign the player in January for £8.6 million as a short-term replacement for injured Neymar.
However, PSG ultimately decided to pull out of the deal at the last minute but they could revive the interest again in the Summer. The 24-year-old reportedly is also scouted by various sides in Turkey, France and the Middle East although no other side is as big as United.
Acosta could also be a cheaper answer for United as the Argentine's current contract with DC United expires in December. Although apparently, talks have begun over an extension with the American side but the still the player could be available for a cheaper deal.
United could lose as many as six players in the Summer with Herrera, Mata and Sanchez all reportedly leading the exit door and Acosta could be one of their replacement.
An attacking midfielder famous for his dribbling skills and ability to cut apart a rival defence with ease, the Argentine player could be well suited to Solskjaer's attacking football but the question still remains if he could match the level of English football in the first go.