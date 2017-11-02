Manchester United set to sign Tottenham defender Danny Rose

Bengaluru, November 2: Tottenham left-back Danny Rose is expected to join Manchester United next summer in a deal worth £45million, according to reports in England.
The left-back position has been worrysome for United boss Jose Mourinho for a while now and he never seems to rate promising England sensation and Former Southampton graduate, Luke Shaw.
While Daley Blind, Marcus Rojo, Matteo Darmian and even Ashley Young have all been used at the position, it is very clear that the Red Devils need a better player for that position.
Danny Rose is one of the best left-backs in the world right now. He has not played much for Spurs this season due to a falling out with the manager Mauricio Pochettino and director Daniel Levy after his comments on the club’s wage structure.
Meanwhile, it is reported that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified his number one target to replace Danny Rose if he departs the club. Spurs have watched Celtic ace Kieran Tierney on a number of occasions this season and they are said to be happy to go after the Scot in order to replace Rose.
Pochettino reportedly believes that the £35million-rated defender is the perfect replacement at left back for Rose.
Tierney, 20, has emerged as the hottest property in Scottish football since making his senior debut as a 17-year-old towards the end of the 2014-15 season. His progress under Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers saw him rewarded with a new six-year contract earlier this week.
But this will not deter Spurs from raiding the Glasgow club next summer in a bid to lure him to the Premier League. Tierney insists he is in no rush to leave Celtic Park, as the player is happy to continue his development under former Liverpool manager Rodgers.