Football Manchester United Strengthens Squad With Signing Of Goalkeeper Senne Lammens From Royal Antwerp Manchester United has signed goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for £18.1m. The 23-year-old aims to enhance the team's performance following Andre Onana's struggles this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester United have bolstered their goalkeeping options by acquiring Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp. The club reportedly paid an initial £18.1 million (€21 million) for the 23-year-old, who has committed to a five-year contract at Old Trafford. This move comes as United sought a new goalkeeper following Andre Onana's difficulties, who has yet to appear in the Premier League this season.

Onana participated in the EFL Cup, where United faced an unexpected defeat to Grimsby Town, while Altay Bayindir handled league duties. The club had been linked with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez but opted for Lammens, who is nine years younger than the Argentine goalkeeper.

Lammens' performance in the Belgian Pro League during the 2024-25 season was remarkable. He made 173 saves, surpassing any other goalkeeper in Europe's top ten leagues by 20 saves. This impressive record highlights his potential and readiness for challenges at Manchester United.

Lammens expressed his excitement about joining Manchester United, stating, "I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United. It is a real dream come true." His recent call-up to Belgium's national team in March adds to his growing reputation as a talented goalkeeper.

The journey leading to this point has been significant for Lammens, as he remarked on his past experiences: "The past few years have been an amazing journey, it's now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special." His arrival at Old Trafford marks a new chapter filled with promise.

Manchester United's decision to sign Lammens reflects their commitment to strengthening their squad with young talent. As he embarks on this new phase of his career, fans eagerly anticipate how he will contribute to the team's success in upcoming seasons.