Manchester United star midfielder set for a switch to Real Sociedad: Good option for the player?

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 29: Veteran Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could return to Spain with Real Sociedad reportedly eyeing a deal for him next summer.

The La Liga giants are keen on adding reinforcements in the creative department amid uncertainties over the long-term future of Adnan Januzaj who has been linked with Barcelona.

Sociedad's transfer link

Sociedad’s interest in Mata is pretty much directly linked with the future of Januzaj. The Belgian attacker's contract is set to end next summer and Sociedad apparently eye Mata as his direct alternative who will also be a free agent next summer.

La Real are eyeing a move for him similar to what they did a year ago while signing David Silva from Manchester City. Signing the former City attacker was a masterstroke who made a genuine impact during his little time at Sociedad. Mata could deliver the same impact. The 33-year-old’s vast experience and winning mentality could prove to be useful in helping the La Liga club reach its objective albeit in the short-term. However, the Spaniard could have to lower his current wage package.

Good choice by the player?

The 33-year-old was already competing against a wealth of attacking options and the arrival of Jadon Sancho only put him further behind. But it was already understood that the 33-year-old would mostly be a backup to the side and act as a mentor to younger players. But with new boss Ralf Rangnick looking to filter out his squad and add players that are more suited to his high-octane football, Mata may not fit in his style.

The English side hence may not offer him a new deal. However, he is still capable of having a late push in his career and in Spain, he could be a player who can add much to the Sociedad immediately. Not only he could offer much on the field but could also be signed for free which looks to be a big factor. A maestro, during his time in La Liga, Mata could ensure that his career ends on a high note.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 16:46 [IST]
