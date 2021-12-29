Manchester United star midfielder set for a switch to Real Sociedad: Good option for the player?

Bengaluru, Dec. 29: Veteran Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could return to Spain with Real Sociedad reportedly eyeing a deal for him next summer.
The
La
Liga
giants
are
keen
on
adding
reinforcements
in
the
creative
department
amid
uncertainties
over
the
long-term
future
of
Adnan
Januzaj
who
has
been
linked
with
Barcelona.
Sociedad's transfer link
Sociedad’s interest in Mata is pretty much directly linked with the future of Januzaj. The Belgian attacker's contract is set to end next summer and Sociedad apparently eye Mata as his direct alternative who will also be a free agent next summer.
La
Real
are
eyeing
a
move
for
him
similar
to
what
they
did
a
year
ago
while
signing
David
Silva
from
Manchester
City.
Signing
the
former
City
attacker
was
a
masterstroke
who
made
a
genuine
impact
during
his
little
time
at
Sociedad.
Mata
could
deliver
the
same
impact.
The
33-year-old’s
vast
experience
and
winning
mentality
could
prove
to
be
useful
in
helping
the
La
Liga
club
reach
its
objective
albeit
in
the
short-term.
However,
the
Spaniard
could
have
to
lower
his
current
wage
package.
Good choice by the player?
The 33-year-old was already competing against a wealth of attacking options and the arrival of Jadon Sancho only put him further behind. But it was already understood that the 33-year-old would mostly be a backup to the side and act as a mentor to younger players. But with new boss Ralf Rangnick looking to filter out his squad and add players that are more suited to his high-octane football, Mata may not fit in his style.
The English side hence may not offer him a new deal. However, he is still capable of having a late push in his career and in Spain, he could be a player who can add much to the Sociedad immediately. Not only he could offer much on the field but could also be signed for free which looks to be a big factor. A maestro, during his time in La Liga, Mata could ensure that his career ends on a high note.