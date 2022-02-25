Manchester United target Joao Palhinha - Things to know about the Portuguese star

Bengaluru, February 25: Despite a big spending spree in the last summer transfer window Manchester United have failed to find the right balance in the squad most notably in the central-defensive midfield area.
The club looked at several options in the January transfer window as well but could not secure a deal. They are likely to go back in search of a player in similar profile again in the summer and a host of names have already been linked with the Red Devils.
The latest name to be associated with them is now Sporting Lisbon's midfielder Joao Palhinha whom the club have recently scouted during Primeira Liga match against FC Porto.
Palhinha's impressive run so far
He has been with Sporting since 2013 but only became a regular at the club from the summer of 2020 following a couple of loan spells. He has made over 86 appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side so far, scoring seven goals and played a huge role in their league title triumph last season.
Playing Style
The 26-year-old is a very complete footballer with basically all the attributes needed to be a very good defensive midfielder. He is a fantastic tackler and a good ball-winner. He is also strong aerially, while his passing rate has also been impressive.
Transfer Fee
Palhinha reportedly has a release clause of €60 million in his current contract. But it is understood that the Portuguese club could be willing to negotiate and a fee in the region of €30 million could be enough to price him away from Portugal.
More Clubs linked
United, however, are not the only side linked with the Sporting midfielder. Spurs also were linked with the Portuguese international earlier and they could renew their interest in him again next summer.
Premier League sides Newcastle and Wolves are also believed to be the other two sides who are also keeping track of the player.