Manchester United trio Rashford, Martial and Greenwood own some incredible stats this season

Bengaluru, June 26: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a big call when he offloaded two of the leading Manchester United strikers of last season - Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as he kept faith in the young trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.
And almost a year later, it looks like the Norway manager made the perfect call. The stats indicate the growth of the attacking force at Old Trafford with all of them scoring on a regular basis and guiding the team.
Martial has benefitted playing in the central role while Rashford has also been outstanding playing as a left-winger. Youngster Greenwood too has relished his chances in the side, playing on the right-hand side of the pitch. The youthful trio at Old Trafford have been impressive and they are just getting started.
Here is a look at some of their impressive stats which show how extraordinary they have been so far:
- Martial is experiencing his career-best season in Premier League. He has now scored 14 Premier League goals this season, three more than his previous best (2015-16) with seven games still to play.
- In the last seven games, Martial has scored six goals. Bruno Fernandes has played in all these games.
– Martial took 138 games to score his first hat-trick. Ronaldo took 147 games while Rooney scored his first league hat-trick in 139th game.
- Martial has the same number of non-penalty goals in the league as Aguero and Mane. Better than the likes of Kane, Salah, Abraham etc.
- Rashford is also on the same page with his striking partner. He has scored 14 goals in the league, his career-best so far.
- Rashford has also joint-highest assist with Daniel James- 6 in the Premier League.
- Following the hattrick against Sheffield United, Martial became the first player since Robin Van Persie to score a hat-trick in Premier League since 2013.
- The trio so far have an impressive 67 direct goal contributions between them this season in all competition. Rashford has the highest goal involvement among the trio with 19 goals and eight assists in all competition. Martial is second with 19 goals and five assists while Greenwood has managed 12 goals and four assists.
- Martial has scored his 14 league goals from 25 appearances at a rate of one every 146 minutes. Rashford has a ratio of a goal every 147 minutes and Greenwood has one in every 151 minutes.
- Martial and Rashford could the become first 20-goal scoring duo for Manchester United since 2010-11. They need just one goal more each to reach the milestone. United last had Dimitar Berbatov and Javier Hernandez scoring 21 and 20 respectively in that season.