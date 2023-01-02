Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

After a successful trip to Molineux on New Year’s Eve, Manchester United will return to Old Trafford as they will host 15th-placed Bournemouth next.
Erik ten Hag’s side now have three wins in the last four league matches and they have come to the brink of the top-four spot in the table for the first time this season.
United picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last game, thanks to a goal from substitute Marcus Rashford to round off 2022 on a high.The game against Bournemouth however should hand them plenty of space to prolong their fine attacking form and grab three points given they are up against the team with the weakest defensive record in the competition.
Bournemouth are just four points off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Cherries have lost three games in a row after the resuming of club football and definitely face an uphill task when they head to Old Trafford.
Date: 4th January 2023
Time: 1:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Old Trafford
TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)
Manchester United vs Bournemouth Team News:
United are likely to make just two changes from the side they fielded against Wolves in the last game. After being benched in the last as punishment for oversleeping, Marcus Rashford should return to starting XI while Lisandro Martinez could enter to the line-up after returning from World Cup celebrations in Argentina. If he does, Luke Shaw will most likely move to left-back with Tyrell Malacia missing out. Diogo Dalot is still not fit yet to play after his hamstring injury while Jadon Sancho is not expected to be a part of the side till now.
Bournemouth's injury issue is almost similar to the last game. Neto, David Brooks, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fredericks, and Marcus Tavernier all missed the last game against Crystal Palace and are unlikely to be part of this game as well. They are expected to field the same side that took charge against Palace.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth H2H Results (Last Five Games)
Manchester United: 4 Wins
Bournemouth: 1 Win
Draws: 0
Manchester United vs Bournemouth Line Ups:
Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Anthony Martial.
Bournemouth Starting XI (5-3-2): Mark Travers; Jaidon Anthony, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Jefferson Lerma, Phillip Billing, Lewis Cook; Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth Dream 11 Prediction:
United are looking to be a team in-form contrast to Bournemouth. Given Bournemouth's current situation this should be an easy game for the hosts. Bournemouth have conceded 26 goals in 8 away games this season and they need to do something extraordinary to see them leave Old Trafford with a point, let alone three.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - David De Gea
Defenders - Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Jaidon Anthony
Midfielders - Phillip Billing, Lewis Cook, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes (Vice-Captain), Antony
Strikers - Anthony Martial (Captain), Dominic Solanke