Manchester United want Bundesliga star, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 30: Andre Silva has once again become the talk of the transfer town following his impressive showings for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
A host of top clubs across Europe are said to be interested in the striker including the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, but Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign him.
Silva has been in fine form this season finding himself behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for Golden Boot with 21 goals to his name from 24 Bundesliga outings tied with Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland.
The career of the 25-year-old looked like heading in a downward spiral following his disappointing spells with AC Milan in Italy and Sevilla in Spain, but he has managed to sensationally turn it around in Germany and Frankfurt could land a massive profit from his sales.
It is no secret that United are looking for a new striker. Anthony Martial is having yet another season to forget having scored just seven goals across all competitions. Edinson Cavani has done slightly better having also scored seven in all competitions despite having less playing time, but his future at Old Trafford is under cloud with the Uruguayan himself seeking greener pastures.
If Silva can sustain his form, he could provide exactly what United have been seeking for years. He could prove to be a solid upgrade on Martial or at least a brilliant alternative.
Tall, strong and fast, he has everything in his game to become the perfect modern day number nine and if he clicks at Old Trafford, the Red Devils can get much closer to their rivals Manchester City in terms of quality.