Manchester United want Chelsea's Willian as Juan Mata replacement

London, April 7: Jose Mourinho will again try for Chelsea winger Willian in the next Summer window and could let go attacker Juan Mata to replace him, according to reports.
Mourinho has been weighing up for a right-footed winger since the last two transfer windows. Although he landed, high profile Alexis Sanchez in the last transfer window, but the Chilean has mostly been deployed either in the left wing or in the centre of the attack.
Mourinho has mostly used Juan Mata as a right winger occasionally and Lingard, Rashford too has played on the same front of the flank.
But according to reports, Mourinho now wants a proper right winger in that position and wants to add his former club's player to strengthen the team.
Mourinho had earlier expressed his interest in the Chelsea winger, with the duo building a solid bond since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 under Mourinho.
United were reportedly in talks with the player’s representatives last Summer but Willian decided to stay put.
But as per the SUN, to accommodate Willian, apparently, Mourinho now is ready to sacrifice 30-year-old Mata, who has mostly been used a backup player in the current lot.
Mata's Old Trafford contract expires in 2019 after the club triggered a clause to add an extra year but reportedly he will be informed to leave the club if United gets hold of Willian.
During the Blues recent struggles, Willian has come out as their foremost influencing player and has been in fine form for the Blues in recent months, taking his season totals to 13 goals and 11 assists.
Willian’s current contract at Chelsea runs until 2020 and the Blues reportedly want the same amount they paid for the Brazilian which is near about £30m.
Mourinho is planning some big changes for next season and he has apparently demanded at least three players, one left-back, one centre-back, one central midfielder to build a side capable of challenging Manchester City next season.
United are currently linked with Juventus and Napoli left-backs Sandro and Ghoulam. Furthermore, reportedly they also reportedly have inquired about centre-midfielders like Arturo Vidal, Jorginho, Seri and Savic along with defender Umtiti, Alderweireld to name a few.
