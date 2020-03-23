Manchester United want former Liverpool target, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 23: Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of France international Thomas Lemar. The 24-year-old has been a major flop at the Wanda Metropolitano since signing for Diego Simeone's side back in the summer of 2018.
At that time, he was one of the most coveted players in Europe with almost the whole of Europe chasing his signature but the Frenchman has fallen considerably from his grace in the past couple of years.
Manchester United are in need a major rebuilding of their squad in the summer. Following the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, the Red Devils have significantly improved but there are still a few missing pieces in the jigsaw in order to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad truly competitive. However, a deal for Lemar comes with a number of risks and Manchester United are in no place to take such a gamble.
Manchester United are going through a phase where they cannot afford to make a single wrong move. They are in need of a number of big signings in the summer and they do have all the resources to do that.
Financially they are strong and the club still enjoys a significant pulling power. But, at this phase, even one poor signing could prove to be costly for them and that is the reason why they must avoid signing Lemar.
A World Cup winner with France, Lemar's quality is undisputed. He was a sensation at AS Monaco in their Ligue 1 winning campaign and that was the reason why both Arsenal and Liverpool were desperate for his signature in 2018. But, since his move to Atletico Madrid, Lemar could never do justice to his talent. He has played more than 1000 minutes for Diego Simeone's side this campaign and has failed to produce even a single goal or assist.
It is difficult for an attacking player to fit the system of a manager who is known for a conservative approach towards the game and that could be the reason why Lemar has struggled under Simeone. He might very well rediscover his form under an attacking minded manager but Manchester United are in no place to take a gamble right now and that is the reason why they should avoid signing the Frenchman.