Manchester United want French defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 18: If reports in Spain are to believed, FC Barcelona are willing to part ways with French international defender Samuel Umtiti in the summer and have offered his services to Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United. The Catalan giants are looking to reshape their own squad this summer and are in need of raise funds and Umtiti could become one of the casualties of the clear-out.
The 26-year-old emerged as one of the best defenders in the world at a very young age but injuries have hindered his progress in the past couple of years. A World Cup winner with Spain, Umtiti lost his regular place in the Barcelona back four last season due to injuries as his compatriot Clement Lenglet impressed in his absence. This season, the Frenchman has been in and out of the side and if he wants to revive his reputation, a move away from Camp Nou could be the only solution for him.
Both Manchester United and Arsenal are long-term admirers of the former Lyon defender, particularly the former. And, with Barcelona willing to offload their long-term target, they must use this opportunity to shore up their defence. A new centre-back is believed to be among the priorities of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer among others and if a defender of Umtiti's calibre is available, they must not think twice.
Before his poor luck with injuries, Umtiti established himself among the best stoppers of the game and if he can rediscover his form and fitness, that could take the Red Devils back to where they belonged a few years back. The quality of the Frenchman is undisputed and he is still only 26 years of age who has a long career ahead of him.
A move to Old Trafford will be a good move for the defender as well because he needs regular playing time to regain his form and that seems possible at Manchester United. Arsenal will also be a good option for the player as well with the Gunners having a much worse defensive record compared to Manchester United. Therefore, the Red Devils must ensure that they can convince the Frenchman to move to the red half of Manchester rather than the red half of London.