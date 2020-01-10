Manchester United want Napoli hitman

Kolkata, January 10: It is a public knowledge that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on strengthening his attack.
In the last few months, the Red Devils have been linked with a host of strikers across Europe. And, the most recent name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is of Napoli hitman Arkadiusz Milik who one of best strikers in Serie A.
Manchester United have scored only 32 goals in 21 Premier League games this season which is the fewest of the top six. Marcus Rashford has scored 12 of them and the English international has scored five in other competitions. However, there is a general consensus that the club lack a natural number nine and there is need for a clinical finisher up front and Milik could prove to exactly that.
Milik has been one of the most lethal forwards in Europe in recent years. The Polish international is just 25 years and already has 49 international caps to his name which is quite phenomenal. The talismanic forward who played just 12 games this season has already scored 10 goals. 10 goals in just 855 minutes is a testament of the quality the Pole possesses and how lethal he is in front of the goal.
Milik has been showcasing his quality at the top level for a number of years now. He was sensational for Ajax before joining Napoli and has been one of the best strikers in the Serie A. The Pole is expected to cost the Red Devils £60m and that would be a smart investment by the club.