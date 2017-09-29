Manchester United want Roma midfield maestro Radja Nainggolan

Old Trafford, Sep 29: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to step-up his chase for Roma star Radja Nainggolan and wants him at Old Trafford next summer as per reports.
The Portuguese manager sent scouts to watch the 29-year-old recently in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.
Mourinho is a huge admirer of the Belgian midfielder as sees him as the perfect fit to replace Michael Carrick next summer.
Mourinho also watched Atletico's Antoine Griezmann and £85m-rated Saul Niguez, who he is a long-time fan of, during the match.
United are still hopeful of landing the French striker next summer after a number of failed bids in the last window but they know that getting Saul Niguez will be much harder.
Griezmann to United was pretty much done this summer but the move did not materialise as Atletico Madrid were imposed a transfer ban and Griezmann did not want to put the Spanish capital club in trouble.
A source close to the club said: “Jose sent scouts to the game to look at a number of players, but most importantly Nainggolan.
“He is a big fan of his. Griezmann was also looked at, but we know everything we need to about him already.
“They are going to go back in for him next summer, that’s for sure. The main thing is to replace Michael Carrick, though.
“Jose had wanted to sign Nainggolan as far back as his days at Chelsea, he is that big a fan.”
Atletico Madrid have already agreed to fee with Chelsea for Diego Costa and should be happy to let Griezmann join Manchester United next summer if the player wants the same.
Nainggolan scored 11 goals and assisted five last season for Roma and there are very few better than him box-to-box roles which is why Mourinho is eager to sign him next summer.