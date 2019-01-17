Manchester United want Roma wonderkid

Kolkata, January 17: Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Roma starlet Cengiz Under.
Reports claim that the Old Trafford chiefs are lining up a summer bid for the Turkish winger, who joined Roma for just £12million from Basaksehir in 2017.
The Red Devils have reportedly been impressed by his performances in the Italian capital and they are said to be ready to battle Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich for Under’s coveted signature.
The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 32 appearances during his debut season, helping Roma reach the Champions League semi-finals.
Under has already clocked up 23 appearances this term, scoring six goals in the process.
The Turkish international has netted four times in ten matches for his national side, with many already regarding him as the national team’s top star.
But, the Red Devils will have to pay through the nose to bring Under to Old Trafford.
He is under contract at Roma until 2022, although he is one of the club’s lowest-paid players.
The Turkey international is happy at Roma and committed to the club but he is one of the lowest paid members of the first-team, earning approximately €1m per-season.
Negotiations over a new deal have hit an impasse with Under's representatives and the club resigned to accept that an end of season transfer is the only solution.
And with 25 per cent of his next transfer fee going to former club Basaksehir, Roma are demanding over £44m from interested parties.
Considering how inflated the transfer market has become, his price will go higher with time.