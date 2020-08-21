Manchester United want Welsh international, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 21: The grapevine in England is that there is no breakthrough in talks between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund with regard to the transfer of Jadon Sancho.
With the Red Devils unwilling to match the German giants' demands for the 20-year-old winger, it seems that the move may not materialise.
Their search for a new wideman has reportedly brought them back in the hunt of their long-term target David Brooks. However, they have been told they must cough up a whopping £40million to land the Bournemouth star even though the Cherries have been relegated.
Looking at how desperately the club are in need of strengthening especially in the wide areas, a deal for Brooks could prove to be a shrewd one.
The Welshman has been used more often on the right flank by Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, but he is also capable of playing in a variety of positions including left flank as well as a number ten. Therefore, in Brooks, the Red Devils would truly have a gifted footballer who can help them operate in different kinds of systems and tactics.
Ole Gunnan Solskjaer has repeatedly spoken about the need to bring in players who will improve the overall level of the squad and help take the club to the next level and Brooks would definitely fit the bill.
Brooks has the right attitude and character to play for Manchester United and he is also a boyhood fan of the club and would understand what it means to pull on the shirt every game.
He might not be a regular starter for the Red Devils but looking at the gametime the likes of Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Daniel James have managed this season, he could also get decent amount of playing time and would be an upgrade on any of them.