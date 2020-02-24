Manchester United want Wolves forward Diogo Jota, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Feb 24: Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Diogo Jota. It is strongly reported in England that the Red Devils have a long-term interest in the Portuguese international and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has approved a summer move for the 23-year-old.
The Red Devils are reportedly preparing to bolster their attack in the summer with a few big additions and Jota is eyed as one of them. It is hardly a surprise to see Jota attracting interest from big boys of England and Europe. He is one of the best players in the Premier League outside top six clubs and is just 23 years of age.
There is plenty of room for him to grow in the future as he gets the right guidance as well as experience. And, with the players Solskjaer has at his disposal on the flanks, Jota would be an automatic choice if he moves to Old Trafford in the summer.
Jota's numbers for Wolves is really impressive. He has 42 goals and 18 assists for Nuno Espirito Santo's side over the years in 111 games. Among them, 14 have come this season itself. In his last couple of games for the club, he has netted five times.
The 23-year-old scored a stunning hat-trick in Wolves' midweek 4-0 win over Spanish side Espanyol and on Sunday, he scored a brace against Norwich as the West Midlands side recorded a 3-0 win over bottom of the table Norwich City.
Jota has two international caps to his name for the Portuguese senior side which could be much more if not for the golden generation of players he has to compete with at the national level. Also, Portugal has the irreplaceable and evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo in Jota's preferred position that is the left flank. The 23-year-old is blessed with a lot of flairs and natural ability on the ball and his versatility makes him even more special as a player.
Jota can feature both a number nine or as a winger on either flank. He is blessed with bags of pace and is either-footed. A proven goalscorer and provider, having such a player in his ranks would be a great boost for Solskaer.