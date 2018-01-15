Manchester United will scrap moves for star wingers if they sign Sanchez

Bengaluru, January 15: Manchester United will have to scrap mega-money moves for Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann if they land Alexis Sanchez, according to reports.
The Chilean international looks certain to leave the Emirates this month with Manchester United and Manchester City battling for his signature.
Now, reports in England are claiming Sanchez's move could see United end their interest in bringing in another attacker in the summer.
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League after another injury-plagued season for the Welshman.
And United have been long-time admirers of Griezmann and even failed with a bid last summer after the Frenchman had a late change of heart.
The Gunners are demanding a £35million fee for Sanchez, 29, and his agent Fernando Felicevich is also demanding a £5m payment.
Plus, the Chilean is expected to earn a huge salary if he joins Man United. He will pocket an extra £60,000-a-week if he snubs a reunion with Pep Guardiola to move to Old Trafford.
It is said that desperate Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will “fight to the end” to land the Arsenal contract rebel this month.
The Portuguese plans to hijack the striker’s move to City by offering Sanchez a whopping £350,000-a-week wages and a £25million signing-on fee.
Mourinho will also pay Arsenal £30m and Sanchez’s agent £5m — fees Guardiola refuses to cough up.
This means that the Red Devils will have to spend almost close to £70- £80m for a player who will be a free agent in the summer.
Also given the fact that he will earn such a huge wage, it is expected that the Red Devils will have to shelve their long-term interest in the likes of Griezmann and Bale.