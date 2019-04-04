Mandzukic extends Juventus stay till 2021

Turin, April 4: Mario Mandzukic has signed a new contract that ties him to the Serie A champions until 2021.
The Croatia international's original deal was set to expire in 2020, but the Bianconeri have revealed that the tall striker will stay at the club for a further 12 months
Mandzukic has been a key part of Massimiliano Allegri's squad this term, scoring nine goals in 30 appearances.
There had been speculation that the striker could be on the move in the summer with an unnamed Chinese Super League club said to have offered him double his current wage with Juventus, but Mandukic quashed all those rumours by committing his long-term future to the club which bought him in 2015 from Atletico Madrid.
Since his arrival in Turin, the 32-year-old has won three successive Serie A titles and as many Coppas Italia, although the one trophy which has eluded him so far is the UEFA Champions League.