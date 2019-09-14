Football
Mandzukic left out by Juventus amid Qatar transfer rumour

By
Mandzukic
Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic appears to be edging closer to an exit after he was left out of the Bianconeri's squad to face Fiorentina.

Bengaluru, September 14: Mario Mandzukic has not been included in Juventus' squad for Saturday's (September 14) Serie A clash with Fiorentina as speculation continues over his future.

Mandzukic has not played for the Serie A champions this season having reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Maurizio Sarri, who also left the forward out of his UEFA Champions League squad.

Reports emerged this week linking the Croatian with a move to Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Gharafa, while offers from other leagues – including MLS – are also rumoured to be on the table.

The 33-year-old, who is said to be fully fit, looks to have taken a step closer to leaving Juve, with Sarri leaving him out of the squad to face Fiorentina.

Mandzukic – a World Cup finalist with Croatia in 2018 – joined Juventus from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has scored 31 times in Serie A.

His honours in Turin include four Serie A successes, three Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

The summer transfer window in QSL closes on September 30. There are unconfirmed reports that the Al Gharafa move has been turned down.

(With OPTA inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
