Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Middle finger of God - Maradona steals spotlight with sweary celebration

Posted By:
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona celebrated the goal with a double middle-finger salute.

St Petersburg, June 27: Diego Maradona enjoyed the late winner against Nigeria that kept Argentina in the World Cup, the football legend caught celebrating with an offensive gesture in the stands.

Maradona - who was also pictured dancing with a Nigeria fan - has been a lively presence at all three of Argentina's Group D games at Russia 2018, with Jorge Sampaoli's side in grave danger of an early exit on Tuesday.

Although Lionel Messi struck early in St Petersburg to put Argentina in pole position to follow Croatia into the last 16, a Victor Moses penalty levelled for the Super Eagles in the 51st minute.

Argentina would not be denied, though, Marcos Rojo slamming home a cross from fellow defender Gabriel Mercado to keep Messi's men in the tournament.

Maradona has not held back in his criticism of the Argentine Football Association and coach Sampaoli throughout their troubles, but the 1986 World Cup icon revelled in the stunning scenes caused by Rojo's late volley.

With the cameras capturing his every move, Maradona opted to mark the goal with a double middle-finger salute that drew criticism on social media and will keep his name in the headlines once again.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue