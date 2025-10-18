Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know

Football Marc Guehi Declines New Contract And Will Depart Crystal Palace Next Year Marc Guehi has decided not to renew his contract with Crystal Palace, set to leave as a free agent in June. The defender has attracted interest from top clubs like Liverpool. Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 15:45 [IST]

Marc Guehi has decided not to renew his contract with Crystal Palace, as confirmed by Oliver Glasner. Guehi intends to leave the club next year. Previously, he was close to joining Liverpool during the last transfer window. However, a £35 million deal fell through when Palace couldn't secure a replacement. Guehi's current contract ends in June, allowing him to sign a pre-contract with non-English clubs from January.

Oliver Glasner stated, "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year." This decision leaves Crystal Palace in a challenging position as they navigate the situation. The club had hoped to retain Guehi and offered him a new deal, but he declined, expressing his desire for a change.

Reports indicate that Crystal Palace might consider selling Guehi in January. Several top European clubs are interested in acquiring the England defender. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are among those reportedly keen on securing his services.

Guehi's impact at Crystal Palace since joining in July 2021 has been significant. He leads the team in successful passes (8,414), clearances (635), aerial duels won (294), and interceptions (155) across all competitions. Only Tyrick Mitchell has appeared more frequently for the Eagles during this period.

The club faces a dilemma on how best to proceed with Guehi's departure. They must decide whether to sell him in January or let him leave as a free agent next summer. The focus is on finding an optimal solution for both parties involved.

The decision not to renew his contract reflects Guehi's ambition for new challenges. While disappointing for Crystal Palace fans, it opens opportunities for other clubs eager to strengthen their defensive line-up with his skills and experience.