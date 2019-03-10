Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marcelo junks Juventus transfer talks, hints at Real Madrid stay

By
Marcelo junks Juventus transfer talks, hints at Madrid stay

Madrid, March 10: Real Madrid star ace Marcelo has distanced himself from the much talked Juventus link with his latest message on social media.

The left-back has had endured a turbulent season this term after a series of poor performance and eventually losing his spot to academy ace Reguilon under Solari.

Ever since his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer, talks have surfaced that after being frustrated with lack of opportunity, the Brazilian defender is also set to follow the suit.

The latest reports from Italy have speculated that the 30-year-old has agreed to sign a four-year contract at Juventus and will earn €12 million euros a season replacing their existing Brazilian left-back, Alex Sandro, who continues to be linked with a transfer of his own.

But dissing all the rumours, the left-back now has uploaded an image of himself training at the Ciudad Deportiva in Valdebebas with a clear message that Mhe doesn't want to leave.

He wrote: "AQUÍ ES MI CASA!" ("HERE IS MY HOME") which has all but repudiated the latest speculations.

View this post on Instagram

Training ⚽️☀️ #M12 #HalaMadrid AQUÍ ES MI CASA!

A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve) on Mar 8, 2019 at 10:07am PST

Marcelo is under contract at Real Madrid until 2022 extending his deal in September 2017 and reportedly In February, complained to general director Jose Angel Sanchez during a meeting over lack of match-time under the current boss Solari, with the 30-year old submitting he would likely leave the Spanish giants at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

But it seems, he along with President Perez has convinced him to stay at the Spanish capital for a further time as manager Solari's time looks close to being over.

The former Madrid academy coach is yet to convince the hierarchy with his execution and reportedly he could be sacked in coming weeks or surely at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino favourite to succeed him.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue