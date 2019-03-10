Marcelo junks Juventus transfer talks, hints at Real Madrid stay

Madrid, March 10: Real Madrid star ace Marcelo has distanced himself from the much talked Juventus link with his latest message on social media.
The left-back has had endured a turbulent season this term after a series of poor performance and eventually losing his spot to academy ace Reguilon under Solari.
Ever since his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer, talks have surfaced that after being frustrated with lack of opportunity, the Brazilian defender is also set to follow the suit.
The latest reports from Italy have speculated that the 30-year-old has agreed to sign a four-year contract at Juventus and will earn €12 million euros a season replacing their existing Brazilian left-back, Alex Sandro, who continues to be linked with a transfer of his own.
But dissing all the rumours, the left-back now has uploaded an image of himself training at the Ciudad Deportiva in Valdebebas with a clear message that Mhe doesn't want to leave.
He wrote: "AQUÍ ES MI CASA!" ("HERE IS MY HOME") which has all but repudiated the latest speculations.
Training ⚽️☀️ #M12 #HalaMadrid AQUÍ ES MI CASA!
Marcelo is under contract at Real Madrid until 2022 extending his deal in September 2017 and reportedly In February, complained to general director Jose Angel Sanchez during a meeting over lack of match-time under the current boss Solari, with the 30-year old submitting he would likely leave the Spanish giants at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
But it seems, he along with President Perez has convinced him to stay at the Spanish capital for a further time as manager Solari's time looks close to being over.
The former Madrid academy coach is yet to convince the hierarchy with his execution and reportedly he could be sacked in coming weeks or surely at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino favourite to succeed him.