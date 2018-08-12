Football

Marco Silva convinced Phil Jagielka sending off was harsh

Evertons Phil Jagielka (down) received marching orders during the first half against Wolves
Wolverhampton, August 12: Everton coach Marco Silva is convinced the red card shown to Phil Jagielka in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wolves was harsh.

Jagielka was handed a straight red in the first half for what referee Craig Pawson deemed to be a reckless lunge, catching Diogo Jota on the ankle after a poor first touch in his own defensive third left the former England defender in trouble.

Ruben Neves scored from the resulting free-kick to cancel out Richarlison's opener, though Everton showed admirable character to go ahead again in the second half - the Brazilian winger getting his second of the game.

Wolves ultimately rescued a draw through Raul Jimenez and Silva was left ruing Pawson's decision.

"We came with one goal; to win the match," Silva told BT Sport. "We started well, started to grow into the match. When we scored they reacted well.

"Until the moment of the red card, they didn't have one chance to score. This is the truth.

"In that moment it is a harsh decision. Not really the right decision from the referee in that moment.

"Our second half was better, even with 10 men. We were organised well. Good speed I saw in our players, good organisation as well, and we better chances to score. We had two, three chances to score."

The match was Wolves' first back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship and coach Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledges that his side were a little nervous at first.

"I'm satisfied with the way we came back and the character of the team," he said.

"Of course there were a lot of things positive, but a lot of things negative. We made mistakes in the goals we conceded.

"I think we started a little bit nervous to be honest, overdoing a bit with some cross balls. I think the team reacted good and started to do the movements we should do.

"For the first game in the Premier League for many of us, it's a good answer in the end. I think we are in a growing process as a team.

"I'm going to start learning now. positive things for the next game, definitely."

    Story first published: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 2:10 [IST]
