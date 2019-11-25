Football
Verratti poised for PSG return against Real Madrid

By Matt Dorman
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain have named Marco Verratti in a 22-man group for the meeting with Real Madrid.

Madrid, November 25: Marco Verratti looks set to make his Paris Saint-Germain comeback after being included in an extended squad for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

PSG visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday knowing a point will be enough to sew up top spot in Group A.

Thomas Tuchel's men have already sealed progression to the knockout rounds and could welcome back midfielder Verratti in the Spanish capital.

The Italy international has been named in a 22-man group after undergoing rehabilitation on a knee injury suffered in the Ligue 1 win at Brest on November 9.

Star forward Neymar returned from a hamstring issue in Friday's 2-0 victory over Lille, while Kylian Mbappe was involved as a second-half substitute after overcoming illness.

Both players are in the squad to face Madrid, who lost 3-0 when the teams met in Paris in September.

Ander Herrera, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all unavailable.

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
