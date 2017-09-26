Verratti used Barcelona to get a better contract: Ancelotti

Berlin, Sep 26: Former Paris Saint-German manager now at Bayern Munich, Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti has suggested in an interview that the superstar PSG midfielder never wanted to get out of France, amid his link of a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.
Barcelona were believed to be targeting Veatti this summer as a next suitable option for their ageing star Andreas Iniesta and several bids and talks had been made to lure away the player, according to several reports.
The transfer eventually didn't go through and ahead of their crunch tie against his former club, Bayern boss Ancelotti suggested that the Italian midfielder had never any intention of leaving the club and insisted the speculation arises because of a view to a new contract for the player.
“I don’t like those things, that kind of behaviour,” Ancelotti told Le Figaro ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with the French giants.
“Many players want to leave their clubs when the transfer window is open, but I don’t know if they really want to leave just improve their contracts.
“Verratti? He wanted a better contract. I know him well!
Ancelotti will play in the Parc des Princes for the first time after his departure from the club in 2013, however, the Italian manager will travel to France with a lot of struggle in his head.
Bayern are currently enduring a torrid season and lost twice in Six league games whereas the French giant have made a big alter in their squad after acquiring the services of the likes of Neymar and Mbappe and already leading the Chart in Ligue 1.
And while talking about his opponent, Ancelotti suggested he is waiting for a big match there and he will cherish his former clubs atmosphere in the stadium.
“PSG-Bayern? I’m excited. I’ll find a Paris Saint-Germain side that have changed a lot from when I left in 2013.
“The club have improved, they have more experience and have spent a lot of money. Now they’re a great club.
“I’m happy to go back to Parc des Princes and see the fans and players like Thiago Silva, Rabiot, Motta, Verratti and Pastore again.
“We had a good relationship and I miss them. I’m always in contact with President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.”