Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig: Rashford hat-trick secures emphatic victory

London, October 29: Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a quickfire hat-trick as Manchester United claimed back-to-back Champions League wins with a 5-0 hammering of RB Leipzig.
Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition to give United the lead in the first half with a fine finish from a tight angle at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
But it was fellow striker Rashford, a 63rd-minute substitute, who left his mark on the game after twice breaking clear of the Leipzig finish and finishing emphatically.
Anthony Martial was on target from the penalty spot before Rashford put the gloss on the scoreline with another goal late on.
The victory leaves United top of Group H on six points, three clear of Leipzig and Paris Saint-German, who were 2-0 winners over Istanbul Basaksehir.