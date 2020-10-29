Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig: Rashford hat-trick secures emphatic victory

By Timothy Abraham
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United made it back-to-back Champions League wins with a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig, with Marcus Rashford the star of the show.

London, October 29: Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a quickfire hat-trick as Manchester United claimed back-to-back Champions League wins with a 5-0 hammering of RB Leipzig.

Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition to give United the lead in the first half with a fine finish from a tight angle at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

But it was fellow striker Rashford, a 63rd-minute substitute, who left his mark on the game after twice breaking clear of the Leipzig finish and finishing emphatically.

1
2170482

Anthony Martial was on target from the penalty spot before Rashford put the gloss on the scoreline with another goal late on.

The victory leaves United top of Group H on six points, three clear of Leipzig and Paris Saint-German, who were 2-0 winners over Istanbul Basaksehir.

More MARCUS RASHFORD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bumrah uses new weapon to scale 100-mark
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More