Rashford and Lingard back Abraham after Chelsea striker targeted by racist abuse

By Opta
Tammy Abraham was targeted for abuse after missed Super Cup penalty
Manchester, August 16: Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard pledged support to Tammy Abraham after he was subjected to online racist abuse after the UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul on Wednesday (August 14), with Abraham's effort in the shoot-out saved by stand-in goalkeeper Adrian.

Kick it Out later received reports of racism directed at the England international on social media, which the anti-discrimination body condemned as "disgusting".

England colleagues Rashford and Lingard have backed up their international team-mate.

"Keep your head held high @tammyabraham," Rashford posted on Twitter, referencing the reports of abuse.

"We've all had them saved, that’s football. We should be celebrating young English talent not this..."

Rashford's Manchester United colleague Lingard added: "Head up brother stand strong stand proud."

View this post on Instagram

Wasn’t able to get my first trophy for the club but we fought hard until the end love this team. Thanks for the warming messages

A post shared by Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham1) on Aug 15, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Abraham retweeted the messages from Rashford and Lingard but is yet to comment publicly on the alleged abuse, although he posted on Instagram about the game.

"Wasn't able to get my first trophy for the club but we fought hard until the end," Abraham said. "Love this team. Thanks for the warming messages."

Abraham's Chelsea team-mate Christian Pulisic, who impressed on his full debut for the Blues, backed the striker to bounce back from his penalty disappointment.

"We said to him, 'It's penalties, man – somebody has to miss'," Pulisic told Standard Sport. "He's going to get his head up. Obviously it's tough but penalties are like that.

"He can deal with it and he'll be fine. He'll move on, he'll score a goal in the next game and everything will be forgotten. We're there for him."

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
