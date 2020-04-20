Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rashford: It would have been a dream to play with Scholes at Man Utd

By Omnisport

Manchester, April 20: Marcus Rashford admits it "would have been a dream" to play with Paul Scholes at Manchester United.

Forward Rashford revealed his admiration for the club legend - who retired in May 2013 - when the duo appeared together on an episode of United's official podcast.

Scholes played in 718 games for the Red Devils after coming through the club's academy system, transforming from goalscoring midfielder to deep-lying playmaker in the final stages of his outstanding career.

His passing abilities would be ideal these days to pick out the runs of Rashford, who had scored 19 goals in all competitions this season before suffering a back injury.

"It would have been a dream to play with someone like that," Rashford said during UTD Podcast. "The biggest thing for me is range of passing.

"Probably the closest thing to that was when Wazza [Wayne Rooney] was playing a bit deeper and it was just so enjoyable to play as a number nine in those games when he was in that position. Similar with Carra [Michael Carrick] as well.

"As soon as they get the ball they look forward and want to play forward, not only to feet but in behind a lot of the time. As a forward that's all you want.

"As long as someone is seeing the passes and trying to make them, that's what you thrive on."

Scholes was well aware of Rashford's talents before he burst into the first team by scoring two goals on his debut in the Europa League in February 2016.

However, the former England international revealed he has been surprised by one development in the frontman's career.

"I always remember seeing him as a kid and I thought his intelligence and movement was as a centre-forward," Scholes said.

"He looked like an out-and-out number nine, but now when you see him in games, he seems to enjoy it more from the left-hand side."

More MARCUS RASHFORD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 17,656 | World - 2,406,575
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue