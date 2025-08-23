Football Maresca Explains Withdrawal Of Cole Palmer From Chelsea's Victory Over West Ham Enzo Maresca revealed that Cole Palmer was withdrawn from Chelsea's match against West Ham as a precaution due to fitness concerns. The team performed well in his absence, securing a significant victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 5:05 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chelsea's manager, Enzo Maresca, explained his decision to pull Cole Palmer from the starting lineup against West Ham. This choice was made to safeguard Palmer's fitness. Before the match began, Palmer left the warm-up early and was replaced by Estevao. Despite initially struggling without Palmer, Chelsea managed a strong comeback after Lucas Paqueta's early goal for West Ham.

Joao Pedro equalised with his first Premier League goal for Chelsea. Further goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez put Chelsea in control by halftime. Trevoh Chalobah and Moises Caicedo added to the scoreline, securing a 5-1 victory. This win propelled Chelsea to the top of the standings, having drawn their first game against Crystal Palace.

Under Maresca's leadership, Chelsea has excelled in London derbies. Since last season, they have accumulated more points in these matches than any other team, with 26 points from 14 games (7 wins, 5 draws, 2 losses). Their next challenge is against Fulham next weekend. Maresca hinted that Palmer might return for this match as his absence was only precautionary.

Maresca told BBC Sport that Palmer hadn't been at full fitness for several days. "In the warm-up he felt something, and we didn't want to take any risk to get worse," he stated. Meanwhile, Estevao stepped up impressively in Palmer's place.

Estevao made history by becoming the youngest player to assist a goal for Chelsea in the Premier League at just 18 years and 120 days old. He also became the youngest starter since Lewis Hall in November 2022. Estevao impressed with an assist and led his team in successful dribbles and passes in the final third during his debut.

Marc Cucurella praised Estevao's maturity despite his youth. "I think he's young, but he showed that he's very mature," Cucurella told Sky Sports. He highlighted how new players bring energy and talent to the squad. "I think we have an amazing squad," he added.

Chelsea's Impressive Performance Metrics

The victory marked only the tenth instance of a team scoring five or more goals in their first away game of a Premier League season. Chelsea last achieved this feat with a 6-2 win over Wolves in 2024-25. The team's expected goals (xG) totalled 2.93 from their twelve shots compared to West Ham's xG of 0.94 from twelve attempts.

Maresca expressed satisfaction with recent performances: "Very happy for today, also very happy last week." He noted that although they didn't score previously, they managed five goals this time around. Reflecting on achievements like reaching the Conference League and Club World Cup finals and securing a top-four finish last season, Maresca said: "I think no-one expected it, but we achieved it."