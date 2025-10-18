Football Maresca Expresses Sympathy For Postecoglou Following Chelsea's Victory Over Nottingham Forest After Chelsea's 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, Enzo Maresca expressed sympathy for sacked manager Ange Postecoglou. The match marked a significant moment in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Enzo Maresca expressed sympathy for Ange Postecoglou following Chelsea's 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest, which led to the Australian's dismissal after just 39 games. Goals from Josh Acheampong, Pedro Neto, and Reece James secured the win, propelling Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League standings. This victory marked Chelsea's third consecutive away league win against Forest, a first in their history.

Postecoglou was dismissed by Forest merely 18 minutes after the match concluded at the City Ground. His tenure lasted only 39 days, making it the shortest for any permanent manager departing mid-season. Maresca conveyed his condolences to Postecoglou during an interview with beIN, stating: "I feel sorry for Ange. But this business is about winning games. For all of us, it's the same consequence if we don't win games."

Chelsea achieved a significant milestone by having two teenagers score in the Premier League this season—Estevao and Acheampong. This feat had not been accomplished since the 1998-99 season when Mikael Forssell and Celestine Babayaro scored as teenagers. The Blues also extended their unbeaten streak at the City Ground to five matches (W4 D1), their longest ever.

Maresca was absent from the touchline due to a ban but praised his team's performance in the second half. Despite limited chances in the first half, Chelsea improved significantly after halftime. Reece James played a pivotal role by scoring and assisting on his 200th club appearance. "The first half, we struggled," Maresca noted. "They were good; we made mistakes where we gave them a boost. In the second half, we were much better, controlled the game very well."

Chelsea will next face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday. Despite missing several key players, Maresca highlighted his squad's determination: "They are all happy. For the three points, we are six, seven of our main players out. It shows the compromise from all of them." He acknowledged that while they could have avoided certain situations leading to a 3-0 result, he appreciated his players' fighting spirit.

Maresca also mentioned strategic changes made during the game to protect players and manage resources effectively: "We needed to make the changes in this moment, protect players—some of the changes were already planned." The Italian coach remains focused on maintaining momentum as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.