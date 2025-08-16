Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Maresca Confirms Jackson's Absence Against Palace Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Nicolas Jackson will not participate in the match against Crystal Palace due to ongoing transfer speculation. With potential moves on the table, Jackson's future remains uncertain as Chelsea navigates a busy transfer window. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Nicolas Jackson will not participate in Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace. Speculation surrounds Jackson's future, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him. The 24-year-old forward, contracted to Chelsea until 2033, joined from Villarreal in June 2023 and has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances.

Chelsea's transfer window remains active, with the club linked to players like Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho. Maresca is eager to strengthen his squad by adding another forward and a defender due to Levi Colwill's ACL injury. Colwill's absence is a significant setback for the team.

Jackson has been prolific since the start of the 2023-24 season, scoring 30 goals across all competitions. Only Cole Palmer has scored more with 43 goals. Despite this, Jackson underperformed his expected goals (xG) of 36.6 during this period. He was one of only two players to score double figures in the league last season.

Jackson's playing time might decrease in the upcoming season due to new signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap joining Chelsea. During Chelsea's Club World Cup victory, Jackson made just three appearances and missed pre-season games against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

Maresca stated that while Chelsea is not rushing to sell Jackson, they are open to his departure if a suitable offer comes along. "He is training with us, but he is not going to be involved [against Palace]," Maresca said. When asked about Jackson leaving, Maresca added: "You know the situation already."

The coach also emphasised the need for a central defender following Colwill's injury. "I think we need a central defender," Maresca said. He explained that finding an internal solution is challenging because the central position requires specific skills.

Defensive Concerns

Maresca highlighted how crucial it is to have a player who can effectively play in the centre-back position. "It's different because the one in the middle is in the middle for a reason," he noted. The coach mentioned players like Trev Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, and Reece James as potential options for defensive roles.

If no transfer occurs for Jackson, he will be reintegrated into Chelsea’s squad. However, Maresca confirmed that there are ongoing discussions regarding potential transfers as they seek to bolster their squad further.