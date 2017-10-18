Maribor Vs Liverpool: Three talking points

Bengaluru, October 18: Liverpool picked up their first win in the group stage of the Champions League this season in their third attempt and it was an emphatic win for the Reds.
They were up against Slovenian giants Maribor away from home which was not an easy fixture on paper but Jurgen Klopp’s boys came up with an encouraging display in a huge 0-7 win which puts them on the history books of UEFA Champions League as the biggest winners away from home.
Liverpool also boast the joint-biggest home win in the competition that was against Besiktas ten years ago where they won 8-0.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored a brace while Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored one each.
Here are three talking points from the game:
Roberto Firmino returns to scoring ways
One of the biggest reasons behind Liverpool’s slump in form in the last month was their forward Roberto Firmino’s dip in form. The Brazilian false nine is the central figure of the Liverpool attack and the Reds suffered due to his off-form.
Firmino was sensational against Maribor scoring two goals and setting up another. He was tireless, prolific and got the reward of his hard work.
Mohamed Salah, the pace merchant
Mohamed Salah’s pace would be a nightmare for any defender in the world who is about to face him and the Egyptian proved it yet again against Maribor. He had so much joy down the right against the lumbering Suler and it was no surprise to see him get on the scoresheet.
The Egyptian is in fine form at the moment and his pace provides an extra dimension to the Liverpool attack. He will be even more important with Mane sidelined, too and was given a rest ahead of the trip to Spurs before the hour mark.
Coutinho, the little magician
Liverpool somehow managed to hold onto their best player Philippe Coutinho this summer despite prolonged interest from Barcelona and the player himself wanting a move. Coutinho’s excellent form since his comeback to the first-team fold of the Reds proves that why Jurgen Klopp was desperate to keep him.
Coutinho scored in his fourth successive away game and it was a brilliant finish to James Milner’s cross. The Brazilian simply tormented Maribor for the whole of the game and Liverpool will hope that he keeps up his form.