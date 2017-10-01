Mark Hughes says Kurt Zouma is £40million defender

Bengaluru, October 1: Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has stated that he got a £40million defender for just £7m in Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma.
And, the Stoke boss also admits he already wants the Frenchman back at the club again next season.
Zouma was ready to quit Stamford Bridge in search of regular football in a World Cup year before agreeing a bumper six-year deal and heading to the Potteries. His demand was high but most of the suitors were shrugged off by Chelsea due to the the £7m loan fee.
Mark Hughes said, "We have to do that because we're not going to go into the market for a £60m player. We have to use every resource that's available to us.
"Kurt Zouma is a £30-40m centre-half. We can't afford that.
"But in the loan market we can get him, so surely that's a good thing. We'll probably have to do that from this point onwards — use loans — that will enable us to get the quality we need.
"Kurt had a bad injury, Chelsea felt they weren't able to give him the game time which he needs now.
"But we're able to do that and we're going to benefit this year."
The Frenchman was superb for the Potters on Saturday against Southampton on Saturday in the 2-1 win.
Last week, Stoke City were thrashed by Chelsea 4-0 but the injury-crisis at the club was to blame for that.
Zouma was ineligible against parent club Chelsea while Bruno Martins Indi and Ryan Shawcross were both injured.
Geoff Cameron and Kevin Wimmer were also struggling with injuries.
Hughes added: "Bruno is out for two to three weeks, I would think.
"We are hopeful on Cameron. He's probably the one we feel has a good chance to take part."