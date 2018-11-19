Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Arnautovic refuses to discuss West Ham future after Austria win

By Opta
Marko Arnautovic (centre) has been linked with move away from West Ham United
Marko Arnautovic (centre) has been linked with move away from West Ham United

Belfast, November 19: Marko Arnautovic refused to comment on his future at West Ham after coming off the bench to help Austria beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in the Nations League.

The Hammers forward has scored five goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, establishing himself as a key figure under Manuel Pellegrini.

Arnautovic's agent, his brother Daniel, suggested a number of clubs – including Chelsea and Everton – were interested in signing the 29-year-old in January, while he also indicated a return to Serie A could materialise.

After providing the assist for Valentino Lazaro's stoppage-time winner at Windsor Park, Arnautovic was not eager to discuss where his future lies but did hint there had been discussions.

"I don't want to talk about that," he said. "I concentrate on West Ham.

"We have a big game on Saturday against Manchester City and I think only on this game and the next games.

"What my agents and the clubs are talking is not my business. My business is to perform on the pitch, that is what I want to do."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 2:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue