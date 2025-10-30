Football Marmoush's Goal Sparks Manchester City To EFL Cup Victory Against Swansea City Omar Marmoush scored during Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Swansea City in the EFL Cup. His goal marked a return to form, helping boost the team's confidence as they advance to the quarter-finals. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 5:43 [IST]

Pep Guardiola expressed his satisfaction with Omar Marmoush's return to form during Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Swansea City in the EFL Cup. Marmoush, making his first start since August 31, scored a decisive goal in the 77th minute, putting City ahead after Jeremy Doku's equaliser had levelled the score following Goncalo Franco's early strike.

Rayan Cherki, returning from injury, secured City's place in the quarter-finals against Brentford with a late goal in stoppage time. Marmoush led the attack as Erling Haaland was rested after City's recent Premier League loss to Aston Villa. He registered five shots, matching Doku and Cherki for the team-high total.

Guardiola made significant changes from the previous match at Villa Park, altering ten players. He commended his team's performance, particularly highlighting Marmoush's contribution. "I'm happy for [Omar] more because a striker needs goals and for his confidence it will be important," Guardiola stated. "He's been injured a long time and of course playing in the position from Erling is important."

The manager also praised other players like Phil Foden and Nico Gonzalez for their roles in the game. "We have incredibly good deliveries with Phil (Foden), especially with Rayan Cherki and, of course, Nico Gonzalez. He's getting better and getting better. Now he's fundamental for us, Nico," he added.

Manchester City dominated the match statistics with 24 shots compared to Swansea's two, including six on target. They also hit the woodwork and recorded 78 final-third entries and 54 touches inside Swansea's box. This victory marked City's first comeback win after conceding first in an EFL Cup match since September 21, 2021.

Swansea began strongly, impressing Guardiola with their initial tempo. "Swansea started really well," he noted. "We started with a really good tempo... In this competition, the first minutes the home team always gives a boost and they deserved a goal."

However, as Guardiola observed, City gradually took control of the game after about 25 minutes. "In general, the team was a little bit better," he said. "We arrived with more chances and in the second half everybody was there."

This win advances Manchester City to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. Guardiola acknowledged how challenging away games can be but expressed pleasure at reaching this stage of the competition.