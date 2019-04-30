Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marotta: Spalletti will be at Inter next season

By Opta
Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti
Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti

Milan, April 30: Inter general manager Giuseppe Marotta said Luciano Spalletti will continue as head coach next season.

Former boss Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have been linked with Inter, who are on track for their best Serie A finish since 2010-11.

However, Marotta insisted coach Spalletti will remain at the helm in 2019-20.

"Have I already chosen the Coach for next year? It is Spalletti, he has a contract, we're happy," Marotta said.

Inter are third in the league following Saturday's 1-1 draw with champions Juventus at San Siro.

Not since 2011 - when Inter were runners-up - have the club finished as high as third but Spalletti's men are poised.

Inter have collected 62 points, three more than fourth-placed Atalanta with four matches remaining.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue