Marouane Fellaini complains of unjust treatment in England

London, Dec 30: Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has said he's been unjustifiably depicted as a "murderer" and a "villain" during his time in English football, which might be on the verge of an end after this season.
The 30-year-old is reportedly considering an exit when his contract expires in the summer at Old Trafford as he is reportedly demanding a three years extension with €170k/week wage which is United are reluctant to offer him.
Clubs like PSG, Galatasaray and Besiktas have reportedly enquired about the midfielder however United are believed to be negotiating with the player and his agent.
The big Belgian is normally known for his physicality and rudeness in the game however in spite of his notoriety for being a physically-hard midfielder, Fellaini has been sent off only three times during his career in England.
But he has often been in the centre of the controversy for his rudeness. In 2016 he was compelled to serve a three-match ban for elbowing Robert Huth after the Leicester protector pulled his hair and his last red card came in the Manchester derby in April last year when referee Martin Atkinson punished the Belgian midfielder for a headbutt on Sergio Aguero which the Argentine clearly manipulated.
Mentioning all these incidents, the 30-year-old midfielder in an interview with Belgian magazine Humo has suggested that his character has been unduly portrayed in England which also affects the referees on the field.
The central midfielder acknowledged that he sometimes had to use his height and strength to win physical battles as he always intends to give his 100% in the field but never tries to hurt anyone or play dirty.
Fellaini, 30, told Belgian magazine Humo: "They have labelled me an aggressive player, a murderer.
"Look, I'm fanatical. The team that wants it the hardest wins but there have been times when I came out as the villain.
"What should I do if they pull me by the hair? It sounds like a joke, but it really hurts.
"Last season I was suspended after the derby against City for a headbutt against Aguero. He stepped towards me and then dropped dead. But, no, I get the red.
"Players often try to provoke me but do you know how many yellow cards I collected last season? Four, in 45 matches. I've never destroyed someone's career."
Fellaini also claimed that his World Cup dream was almost ended by a Shane Long challenge which went unpunished as further proof of unfair treatment towards him.
He added: "Do you see how insanely good luck I had? He could have broken my leg. Without the tape around my ankle, it was definitely broken and I would have been out for six months.
"If I did that, I'd be suspended for three games, maybe five. I swear to you. He got a yellow, apologised, and that was it."
Fellaini is currently sidelined by a knee injury since late last month however his return date is yet to be confirmed.