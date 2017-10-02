Marouane Fellaini is horrible to play against: Steven Gerrard

London, Oct 2: Former Liverpool player and now an academy coach at the club Steven Gerrard has suggested that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is 'horrible’ to play against and is 'very effective’ as Manchester United ’s plan B.
The Red Devils have made a brilliant start to the season, winning six out of seven games in all rivalries and the Belgium international has had a fine start to his United career under Mourinho this season who has temporarily replaced the injured Paul Pogba ahead of Herrera and Carrick in the starting XI for the time being.
The big Belgian has once again justified that show of faith of Mourinho in the last match where he netted twice and picked up the man of the match award.
And while talking about the midfielder, his former on pitch rival at Liverpool now claimed that the Belgian is a horrible to deal with on the ground and he has already proved his worth at Old Trafford in stunning fashion.
He told BT Sport : “He’s horrible .
“He’s a handful, even when he was at Everton, he was a little bit further forward.
“He used to back in, get flick-ons, hold the ball up.
“The key here is that the manager loves him.
“He’s always going on record praising him.
“I think he’s been quite clever keeping him as a Plan B because sometimes you can try all the class and all the nice bits, but sometimes you need to go ugly, you need to go direct, you need to have a Plan B.
“He’s certainly Manchester United’s Plan B and he’s very effective.”
Fellaini has already scored four times in all competitions this season, thrice in Premier League and one in Champions league against Fc Basel.