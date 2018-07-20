Marquinhos' agent contacts Manchester United for a possible move this summer

Paris, July 21: Brazilian defender Marquinhos' agent has reportedly made contact with Manchester United to see whether the club management is interested in him in this summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old Brazilian defender has been an integral part of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain for the last five seasons. Now, the defender wishes to take up a new challenge to prove himself in another league.
Marquinhos started his football career in the academy of Corinthians at the age of eight. The Brazilian was loaned into the Serie A side AS Roma with a transfer fee worth £1.5 million as loan fee in summer transfer window of the 2012-13 season.
In the next transfer window, he became a permanent player of AS Roma. He made 30 appearances for Roma in all competitions that season. After his good performance for Roma, PSG signed him with a transfer fee worth £31.4 million in the next summer transfer season.
The 24-year-old has so far made 202 appearances for PSG the last five seasons in France. He has also scored 15 goals so far in his career for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions.
Marquinhos can play both in the centre back or in the right back positions. The Brazilian defender is brilliant in winning ground duels against attackers of his opponents.
Marquinhos can also pass long balls to the attackers when needed. The player certainly has all the attributes to be successful at the top level in European football leagues.
He has won 4 Ligue 1 titles, 4 Coupe de France, 5 Coupe de La Ligue and 3 Trophee des Champions titles for PSG. He has also won the Olympic Gold medal for Brazilian national side. This proves that he has the winning mentality.
However, no top European club will probably go to sign the Brazilian for they might have to pay a transfer fee of around £70-75 million to bring him to their side.
Marquinhos’ contract with Paris Saint Germain will expire after the end of 2021-22 season. Although his agent has made contact with the Red Devils, the deal might not be finalized in this summer as there is no response yet from the club management at Old Trafford.
