Football Marseille Triumphs Over Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 In Le Classique Match With Aguerd's Goal Nayef Aguerd's early goal led Marseille to a crucial 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique. This win marks Marseille's first home league victory over PSG since December 2023. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nayef Aguerd's early header secured a 1-0 victory for Marseille over Paris Saint-Germain in a rescheduled Classique. The match, initially set for Sunday, was postponed due to bad weather in southern France. Marseille declined to play later in the week, which would have allowed PSG's squad to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

PSG struggled in the first half, managing only two touches in Marseille's penalty area. This was their lowest tally since May 2016 in a Ligue 1 first half. Despite increasing pressure after halftime with 12 shots, their expected goals (xG) of 0.63 indicated limited clear chances.

Marseille ended a six-game goalless streak against PSG at home with this win. They have now won seven consecutive home games in Ligue 1, their longest streak since the 2014-15 season. Additionally, they achieved back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since December 2023.

Amine Gouiri hit the crossbar and Emerson had a goal disallowed as Marseille sought a second goal before halftime. In contrast, PSG dominated the second half but failed to score, marking their first away game without a goal since last December.

Geronimo Rulli made a crucial save from Achraf Hakimi's low shot, while Goncalo Ramos missed a header shortly after an hour of play. Marseille appealed for a penalty when Illia Zabarnyi collided with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the box, but the referee dismissed it.

The match saw Roberto De Zerbi sent off late on as Marseille ended a long winless run at home against PSG in Ligue 1. Vitinha attempted an audacious lob from distance as the hosts celebrated breaking their poor record against their rivals.

Aguerd capitalised on an error by PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier to score in the fifth minute at Stade Velodrome. Chevalier replaced Gianluigi Donnarumma, who recently won the Yashin Trophy in Paris.