Marseille confirm signing of Napoli forward Milik

Marseille, January 22: Arkadiusz Milik has joined Marseille on loan from Napoli until 2022 and the forward's move could be made permanent for a reported €12million.
Milik, 26, heads to the Ligue 1 club after four and a half seasons at Napoli, although he has not made an appearance in 2020-21.
The Poland international scored 48 goals in 122 games in Serie A, having arrived from Ajax for a reported €35m in 2016.
Knee injuries hampered his Napoli career, and his switch to Marseille was confirmed on Thursday.
While Napoli said Marseille had an "obligation to make the transfer permanent", the Ligue 1 side claimed it was an option.
Reports say a permanent deal would be an initial €8m plus €4m in bonuses.
Milik had also been linked to Premier League sides Tottenham and Everton, but he was delighted to get the move to Marseille, who sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table – 10 points behind Paris Saint-Germain but holding a game in hand.
"I am happy and proud to announce that I am officially a player of Olympique de Marseille, one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe," Milik wrote on Twitter.
"I'm ready for this new adventure. Allez OM."