Marseille confirm trio of positive COVID-19 tests three days before Ligue 1 starts

By Ryan Benson

Marseille, August 18: Marseille announced a trio of "suspected" coronavirus cases have been confirmed just three days before the start of the new season.

The Ligue 1 club revealed on Sunday (August 16) that three individuals within their "professional workforce" had been detected as potentially having COVID-19.

Their communication at the time indicated the club was seeking confirmation regarding these cases and follow-up tests on Monday (August 17) all came back positive.

These take the club's positive cases up to four in the past week.

Marseille are due to kick off the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign this Friday (August 21) at home to Saint-Etienne – it is unclear how these new positive tests will impact on that scheduled fixture.

Friday's match will be the first Ligue 1 contest since early March, when French authorities suspended action due to the coronavirus – the competition was then officially ended prematurely on April 28.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
