Marseille plan Premier League raid for defenders Monreal and Moreno

Bengaluru, December 11: Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille are keen to bolster their defence in January and could turn to Arsenal fullback Nacho Monreal or Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno, according to reports.
The French side are currently fifth in Ligue 1 but are just four points clear of 11th-placed Reims. No team in the top half of the league have conceded more goals than Rudi Garcia's team having shipped 25 goals in their 16 games.
According to the France Football, Marseille are looking for reinforcements to come in and push them higher up the league while the left-back position is a specific area they are looking to improve.
Hence, with the January transfer window just around the corner, is is understood they have identified the two Premier League players as potential targets.
Arsenal defender Monreal played the majority of the opening games of the season in a conventional left-back role but he missed 11 matches due to a hamstring injury. During his time on the sidelines, boss Unai Emery made the switch to a back three with Sead Kolasinac impressing at wing-back.
Monreal made his long-awaited return from injury for the Gunners when Shkodran Mustafi limped off against Huddersfield on Saturday. But Arsenal have a major defensive crisis with Laurent Koscielny the only available centre-back to face Southampton next week so Emery may be reluctant to let the Spaniard leave.
Moreno, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour at Liverpool over the last year due to the emergence and excellence of Andrew Robertson. He has played just 254 minutes of football across all competitions this season and featured just twice in the Premier League.
It appears Jurgen Klopp is keen on having him as a back up to Robertson but the right offer could tempt Liverpool into letting him leave.
Both Monreal and Moreno will be available on a free transfer next summer and both Arsenal and Liverpool could be tempted to sell them if they get a decent offer rather than losing him for free a few months later.