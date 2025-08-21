English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Marseille President Longoria Describes Rabiot And Rowe's Extremely Violent Dressing Room Altercation

Pablo Longoria revealed that the altercation between Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe was extremely violent, resulting in both players being expelled from Marseille's squad. The incident occurred after a match against Rennes.

By

Marseille's president, Pablo Longoria, described the altercation between Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe as extremely violent. This incident led to both players being placed on the transfer list. The clash occurred after Marseille's 1-0 defeat to Rennes in their Ligue 1 opener, where Ludovic Blas scored the decisive goal despite Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal's red card for Marseille.

Following the match, tensions escalated in the dressing room under coach Roberto De Zerbi. Reports suggest Rabiot accused Rowe of not putting in enough effort during the game. Rowe was substituted just after an hour, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking his place. Longoria remarked, "What happened was extremely serious and extremely violent, something I've never encountered before."

Longoria on Rabiot and Rowe's Violent Incident

The confrontation reportedly involved insults and a physical altercation witnessed by the entire squad. Longoria further commented, "I wasn't in the dressing room but the staff told me it was incredible, violent, aggressive and went beyond any limits." Consequently, Marseille issued a statement confirming that both players have been removed from the first-team squad and are available for transfer.

Rabiot has one year left on his contract and is attracting interest from Juventus and Inter Milan. Premier League clubs are also monitoring his situation closely. Meanwhile, Rowe joined Marseille last year for £15 million (€17 million) from Norwich City. He has been linked with a return to England, with Leeds United and Sunderland reportedly interested but yet to make formal offers.

Longoria expressed disbelief at the incident's severity: "I think we all have enough experience to say we have never seen anything like it in a dressing room. Even in the worst punch-ups there are rules," he said. "Not in this case."

Story first published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 16:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 21, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out