Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

Football Marseille Places Adrien Rabiot And Jonathan Rowe On Transfer List Following Dressing Room Spat Following a dressing room altercation after a Ligue 1 defeat, Marseille has made Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe available for transfer. The club's decision aligns with its internal code of conduct. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marseille have decided to transfer Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe after a dispute following their recent Ligue 1 match against Rennes. The game ended in a 1-0 loss for Marseille, despite Rennes playing with ten men for over an hour due to Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal's red card. Ludovic Blas scored the decisive goal in the 91st minute.

Reports suggest that tensions flared post-match when Rabiot accused Rowe of not putting in enough effort. This led to a heated exchange of insults and eventually a physical confrontation between the two players. As a result, both have been removed from Roberto De Zerbi's squad and instructed to seek new clubs before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Olympique de Marseille officially announced that Rabiot and Rowe are now on the transfer list. The club stated this decision was made due to inappropriate behaviour in the dressing room after their match against Stade Rennais FC. The decision aligns with both the technical staff's agreement and the club's internal code of conduct. On Monday, the club communicated this decision to both players.

Rabiot may return to his former club Juventus, where he had an impressive record last season with 13 goal involvements in 29 Ligue 1 matches, scoring nine goals and assisting four times. Only Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique surpassed him in contributions at Marseille.

Rowe, who managed three goals and three assists despite only six starts in his debut Ligue 1 season, is attracting interest from England. Newly promoted Premier League teams Sunderland and Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing him.

Marseille will face Paris FC in their next Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday before travelling to Lyon the following week.